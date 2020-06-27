Betty Katryn Walworth Watson, age 102, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her family and under the loving care of MacRitchie North Skilled Nursing Facility of Hillsdale Hospital.
She was born April 4, 1918 in Hillsdale to Tom and Gladys (Dibble) Walworth. Betty married Jack W. Watson, USN, on September 30, 1944 and he preceded her in death on June 12, 1978.
A family memorial service for Betty Watson will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility at Hillsdale Hospital. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.
She was born April 4, 1918 in Hillsdale to Tom and Gladys (Dibble) Walworth. Betty married Jack W. Watson, USN, on September 30, 1944 and he preceded her in death on June 12, 1978.
A family memorial service for Betty Watson will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility at Hillsdale Hospital. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.