Betty L. Aemisisegger
1929 - 2020
Betty L. Aemsisegger, 91, of Hillsdale and formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home. She was born March 30, 1929 in Woodbridge Township to Ray and Leota (Shaffer) Fisher. She married Richard Aemisegger on June 28, 1947 and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2008.

Betty attended Camden-Frontier Schools and graduated from the School of Practical Nursing of Coldwater in 1968. She worked as an LPN at several institutions including Coldwater Community Health Center, Hillsdale County Medical Facility and also Tri-State Health Department. In retirement, she also worked part-time as a home nurse.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary VFW since 1960 and was past president of Post 3774 in Reading. In 2004, she became a life-member of VFW Post 3672 in Albion.

Betty is survived by four children, Danny (Kathy) Aemisegger of Hillsdale, Richard "Dick" (Mary Longfield) Aemisegger of Reading, Debbie (John) Shatelrow of Reading and Dori (Phillip) Reynolds of Camden; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and grandchildren, Anthony Aemisegger and Arayah Cooper.

Visitation for Betty Aemisegger will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Masks are required for indoor gatherings.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Hospice of Hillsdale County or American Cancer Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
