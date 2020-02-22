|
|
Betty L. Hagaman, 85, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. She was born May 3, 1934 in Hillsdale to Hubert and Cora (Lyons) Hagaman.
Betty loved to garden, going to garage sales and ironing.
Betty is survived by one sister, Beverly Bell of Coldwater; one brother, Bruce Hagaman of Orland, IN. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and six brothers.
A graveside service for Betty L. Hagaman will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy with Pastor Brad Parrish officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3-6 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020