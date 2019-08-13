Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel i
Reading, MI
Betty L. Hamilton


1934 - 2019
Betty L. Hamilton Obituary
Betty L. Hamilton, 84, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Hillsdale Medical Care Facility. She was born November 19, 1934 in Ohio to Burt and Margaret (Allen) Girdham. Betty married William Hamilton on December 27, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 2017.
 She graduated from Reading High School in 1953 and had been employed as an emergency dispatcher as well as a school cook. Betty attended the Reading United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, camping and cooking for the Rotary Club.
 Betty is survived by her daughters, Judy (Randy) Kiersey of Hillsdale and Susan (Randy) Cook of Flint; son, Alan (Karen) Hamilton of Hillsdale; sister, Linda (Roger) Lambert of Kinderhook; brothers, Robert (Betty) Girdham, Ronald Girdham and George Girdham all of Osseo; eight grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.
 In addition to her husband, William, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rose; brothers, Donald and James and infant sisters, Doris and Carol.
 A funeral service for Betty L. Hamilton will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow in Cambria Cemetery #2. Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. 
 Memorials are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
