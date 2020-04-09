|
Betty Louise Hubbell, 74, of Adrian, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born September 4, 1945, in Jackson, to Alonzo and Juanita (Echler) Eaton. Betty married Hugh Hubbell on May 29, 1964.
Betty loved being a homemaker and enjoyed canning vegetables, crafting, especially sewing, crocheting, knitting and canvassing.
In addition to her husband, Hugh, Betty is survived by her children, Arnold (Janice) Hubbell of Jackson, Louise (Gary) Radant of Adrian, Glenn (Teresa) Hubbell of Osseo and Rose (Larry Bretthauer) Gehring of Adrian; a brother, Jim (Delores) Eaton; sisters Joyce Rubley and Alice Gettings; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Harry Eaton.
A private family graveside service will be held for Betty L. Hubbell at Maplewood Cemetery, with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reading Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020