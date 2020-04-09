Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hubbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Hubbell


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Hubbell Obituary
Betty Louise Hubbell, 74, of Adrian, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born September 4, 1945, in Jackson, to Alonzo and Juanita (Echler) Eaton. Betty married Hugh Hubbell on May 29, 1964.
Betty loved being a homemaker and enjoyed canning vegetables, crafting, especially sewing, crocheting, knitting and canvassing.
In addition to her husband, Hugh, Betty is survived by her children, Arnold (Janice) Hubbell of Jackson, Louise (Gary) Radant of Adrian, Glenn (Teresa) Hubbell of Osseo and Rose (Larry Bretthauer) Gehring of Adrian; a brother, Jim (Delores) Eaton; sisters Joyce Rubley and Alice Gettings; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Harry Eaton.
A private family graveside service will be held for Betty L. Hubbell at Maplewood Cemetery, with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reading Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -