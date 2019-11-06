|
|
Betty Lou Preston, 88, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born on January 7, 1931 in Gibson, IL to Alfred and Manola (Donner) Suntken. Betty graduated from Pioneer High School. On June 18, 1955 she married Herbert L. Preston in Montpelier and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2009.
For a brief time, Betty worked as a sales representative at Hudson Leather in Pioneer and also for Amway. Betty was a member of New Hope United Brethren Church in Camden, MI and was very involved in the church and the community in which she lived. She enjoyed crocheting, making quilts, especially through the outreach program.
Betty is survived by her children, Jo Ann (Jeril) Ewbanks of Jackson, MI and Tena (1st Sgt Joseph) Waters of Rosemount, MN; twelve grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; one brother, Merle (Marcille) Suntken of Nevada, IA; and foster daughter, Janet (Francis) Baumia of Monroe. MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; one son, William Preston; four brothers, Alfred, Jr., Ed, Richard and Robert; and one sister, Mary Herzog.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8th from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11am at New Hope United Brethren Church in Camden with Pastor Travis Ambrose and Harold Hancock to officiate. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery in Woodbridge Township, MI. Donations may be made to New Hope United Brethren Church. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019