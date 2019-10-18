|
|
Betty Marlene Ferro passed away peacefully at her son's home Oct. 12, 2019, after a brief illness with cancer.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Nicholas; her parents, Beryl and Doris Dury of Pioneer, Ohio; two brothers, William and Donald Dury; and a sister, Jeannette Watkins.
She will be lovingly missed by her daughter Dawn Klem; son-in-law Craig Klem; granddaughters Georgiana and Mirela Klem; son Nicholas Ferro II; daughter-in-law Gigi Ferro; granddaughter Asia Frayne and spouse John Frayne; great-grandchildren Leo and Elowen Frayne; granddaughter Monique Ferro and fiancé Gage Shipman; a great-grandson on the way; sister Julia Leonard and brother-in-law Ferris Leonard; sister Sue Wismar and sister Rebecca Walz; brother-in-law Nicholas Walz M.D.; sister-in-law Carol Schock; brother-in-law Steve Ferro; many nieces, nephews and friends; and her beloved dog Peanut.
Betty's career excelled in the health care field. Betty worked at Hillsdale Hospital from 1964 to 1982. During that time, she became the business office manager for 12 years. Betty later became employed as the office manager for Dr. Larry Fowler. She worked in this role at the Medical Professional Building for nine years until Dr. Fowler left his practice. In her later years of employment, she worked in medical billing for Dr. Bill Keating. She retired at age 67.
Betty was an avid sports fan. To her, changes in seasons were noted by the next season of sports to watch. She especially enjoyed her beloved Detroit Tigers and rarely missed a game, whether in person, on TV or listening to the radio. Although she was a loyal fan to the professional Michigan teams such as the Pistons and the Lions, when it came to college sports, she was a huge Ohio State fan. She looked forward to beating Michigan teams, be it University of Michigan or Michigan State, every year! She relished letting her Michigan family know that Ohio State would always be her number 1.
Betty was passionate about gardening and there was no flower she did not love. Lilies and Irises were her favorites. Her backyard on Howder Street was filled with flowers, whether it be a flowering tree, bush or in a garden bed, every nook and cranny was filled with blooms. God's palate displayed in full color, which Betty adored.
Betty was a member of the Presbyterian Church for 35 years. She had roles during her tenure as both an elder and a deacon. She was very devoted to her church and her God. She considered her church friends to be her family. Although both of her children lived away from Hillsdale, if they came home for a visit, the expectation was church on Sunday!
The most important thing her family would like to have remembered about Betty is her exceptional sense of humor. Betty loved to laugh! Her laughter brought much joy to her family, especially her granddaughters, who she delighted in teasing and taunting. Although our hearts are breaking that she will no longer be physically present with us, we will have many cherished memories of moments that we laughed together. Her laughter will forever live in our hearts.
Please join her family in honoring her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, 31 North St., Hillsdale. Lunch will follow the service in the lower level of the church. Please be so bold as to dress for a celebration of Betty's life in the color of your choice, as black was one of Betty's least-favorite colors. She will be looking down and seeing her friends and family like flowers in her garden.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019