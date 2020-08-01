1/
Betty McClure
Betty McClure passed away July 31, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard McClure; and daughters Teresa (John) Coolman, Sarah (Shirley) Adamec, Diane (Victor) Trachsel, and Jennifer McClure; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her parents and siblings - John and Mae Everhart and Duwane Everhart, Don Everhart and Norma Lewis - all preceded her in death.

During her life, she was a homemaker and sold real estate, worked at CNB, and was a dental technician.

She enjoyed her family, church, gardening, flowers and music.

Funeral arrangements are handled by Hampton Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD. 20871-1950.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
