Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Betty N. Miler


1925 - 2019
Betty N. Miler Obituary
Bettie Norma Miler, age 94, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

She was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Monroe Township, Putnam County, Ohio, a daughter of John D. and Eva B. (Shinaberry) Geren. Bettie married Marion David Miler on Jan. 25, 1947, in Paulding, Ohio. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2008.

She worked at Homer Donaldson Company in Hudson. Bettie enjoyed puzzles, games, especially cards, embroidery, camping and being with family.

Surviving Bettie are her children, Norma Bail of Clayton, John (Teri) Miler of Hudson and KC Miler of Berkey, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Potter of Fennville, Jonda Chapman of Liberty, S.C., Wes (Kayla Gates) Miler of Cement City, Tabby (Will Schmidt) Murray of Morenci, Heidi Bail of Toledo, Anthony (Debashree) Miler of New York and Cory Miler of Berkey, Ohio; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Eva Miler; a son-in-law, Michael Bail; a grandson, Brian Bail; her parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Bettie will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, with Pastor Al Muck officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Corners Cemetery in Pittsford Township, Hillsdale County. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee County. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
