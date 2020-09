Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty P. Gimenez, age 91, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Drews County Living in Hillsdale.



She was born October 19, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Juan and Ramona (Benitas) Alvarez. Betty married Jose "Joe" Gimenez on July 6, 1946 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2018.



Funeral arrangements for Betty Gimenez are pending at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store