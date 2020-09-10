1/1
Betty P. Gimenez
Betty P. Gimenez, age 91, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Drews County Living in Hillsdale. She was born October 19, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Juan and Ramona (Benitas) Alvarez. Betty married Jose "Joe" Gimenez on July 6, 1946 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2018.

Betty was formerly employed at Jonesville Products, retiring after 30 years of service. She enjoyed going dancing with her husband, Joe and she also attended the Hillsdale City Church. Betty loved cooking and spending time with her family, who will especially miss her famous homemade tortillas.

Survivors include seven children, Mary (Ronald) Ryan, Betty (Bruce) Rogers, John (Fern) Gimenez, Lupe (Penny) Gimenez, Joe Gimenez, Eliseo (Bonnie) Jimenez and Jesus (Lisa) Gimenez; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Felipe Stoll and Rita Gonzalez.

In addition to her husband of 72 years, Jose Gimenez, Betty was preceded in death by one son, Roberto "Bobby" Gimenez and four siblings, Dolores, Nacha, Rebecca and Val.

A celebration of life for Betty Gimenez will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Salvation Army. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
