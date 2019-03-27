|
|
|
Beverly J. Chamberlain, 85, formerly of Homer, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She was born July 24, 1933 in Litchfield. Beverly married Clair Chamberlain and he preceded her in death in 2007.
Funeral services for Beverly Chamberlain will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Homer. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Litchfield.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More