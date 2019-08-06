Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waldron Church of Christ
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Waldron Church of Christ
Beverly J. Hollstein


1931 - 2019
Beverly J. Hollstein Obituary
Beverly J. Hollstein, 87, of Waldron, died early Monday morning, August 5, 2019, at Caring Dunn Right in Morenci. She was born November 11, 1931, in Prattville, to the late Elbert and Fern (Gray) Thompson. She married Harvey Hollstein on February 5, 1949, in Butler, IN. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2010.
A 1949 graduate of Waldron Area Schools, she earned her bachelor's degree in education at Hillsdale College. She served her teaching career at Morenci Area Schools for five years, before returning to her alma mater of Waldron, where she taught in the elementary school for 23 years. Bev was a member of the Waldron Church of Christ.
Surviving are a daughter, Aimie (Lynn) Flickinger of Freeport, FL; two sons, Tim (Sharon) Hollstein of Adrian and Todd Hollstein of Waldron; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In accordance with Beverly's final wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Waldron Church of Christ with Pastor Don Crain officiating. Private interment will take place in the Waldron Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
