Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Caton, NY
View Map

Beverly J. Swarthout


1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Swarthout Obituary
Beverly Jean Swarthout, age 86, of Hillsdale and formerly of New York, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. She was born June 8, 1933

The family of Beverly Swarthout will receive friends for visitation Friday, Feb.14, 2020 from 4-6 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. The family will again receive friends for visitation at the McInerny Funeral Home in Elmira, New York on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3-6 PM. Graveside funeral services will take place Wednesday , February 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Elmwood Cemetery in Caton, New York.

The family suggests memorial contributions to . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -