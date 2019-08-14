|
|
Beverly J. Whaley, 79, of Pittsford, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hospice of Lenawee. She was born April 4, 1940 in Homer to Ralph & Lillian (Winchell) Smith.
Beverly was a graduate of Homer High School and attended Jackson Community College, where she received her CNA certification. Besides being a nurse, Beverly formerly owned a gift shop and the Frosty Boy Ice Cream Shop in Pittsford. She loved to knit, crochet and paint. She especially enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds.
Surviving are four sons, Craig (Richarle) Gier of Hillsdale, Mark (Vickie) White of Angola, Gary (Deborah) White of Adrian and Curtis Vanlandingham of Pittsford; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Fred) Fowler of Hillsdale.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Leonard Novis and three siblings, Barbara Francis, Jim Smith and Fran Smith.
Funeral services for Beverly Whaley will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019