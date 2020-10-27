Beverly Kay Thompson, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She was born August 26, 1942 in Hillsdale to John and Alta (Barber) Toner.
Bev graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1961 and she went on to attend beauty school. She was the former owner and operator of Bev's Shear Pleasure beauty salon in Hillsdale. Bev also formerly worked in food service for Hillsdale Schools. She enjoyed playing the hand bells at church and crafting.
Survivors include three sons, Rick (Tammy Tell) Thompson of Jonesville, Kevin Thompson of Coldwater and Corey (Amy) Thompson of Jerome and two grandchildren, Nicole and Jamee Thompson.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Donald Toner.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Beverly Thompson. Private family interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Perennial Park Hillsdale County Senior Center or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.