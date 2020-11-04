Bill E. Forrester, 90, of Royal Oak, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home. He was born January 18, 1930 in Ray, Indiana to Russell Gilbert and Florence Lawayne (Zimmerman) Forrester. Bill married Norma Colleen (Eichler) on June 7, 1951 and she survives. He graduated from Reading High School in 1947 and went on to Wayne State University.
Bill was in the ARMY as a Combat Engineer during the Korean Conflict. He and Norma owned and operated the Cadillac Lottery in downtown Detroit for many years. Bill enjoyed hunting, all sports (especially the University of Michigan Wolverines), and coaching little league baseball and football. He was also known as the family "card shark". Bill was a member of the Reading American Legion post #360.
In addition to his wife, Norma, Bill is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Rick) Stacy of Okemos, Jody Forrester of Lake Orion; two sons, Bruce Gilbert (Chong) Forrester of Fishers, IN., Brian (Lisa) Forrester of Warren; one sister, Phyllis Jonas of Summerfield, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Leona Ryan, Donna Ryan, Treva Britton and two brothers, Russell Forrester Jr. and Richard Forrester.
A graveside service for Bill E. Forrester will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading at 2:30 PM with Pastor Brandon Morey officiating. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association
. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.