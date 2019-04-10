|
Billy Dee Wood, 69, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 28, 1949 in Charlotte, MI.
Billy graduated from Marshall High School. He worked as a truck driver and also was a licensed contractor. He was most recently employed at Performance Auto in Jonesville and at the Hillsdale Housing Commission. Billy was a collector of beer steins and also enjoyed watching western movies and baseball.
Survivors include two children, Billy Wood, Jr. and Gina Vincent; siblings, Don Wood, Ruth (Jim) Pauley, Gerald (Pat) Wood, Sherry (Gilbert) Harden, Shelly (Scott) Saunders and Kevin (Johnna) Wood; and special friend, Jociel Prendergast.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Moore) Wood; adopted father, Leo Wood; and three brothers, Dale Cadger, David Wood and Ron Wood.
There will be no services or calling hours for Billy Wood at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019