Bobbie Sue Wiseman


1958 - 2020
Bobbie Sue Wiseman Obituary
Bobbie Sue Landis Wiseman, 61 of Hassell, NC, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Martin General Hospital.
Bobbie was born on December 30, 1958 in Middlesex County, MA, to Robert and Martha Lentz Landis. She was a Customer Care Representative with Hamilton Beach. Bobbie was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and served as a town commissioner in Hassell. She was preceded in death by her son Bradley Dahlien.
Survivors in addition to her parents include; husband, David Michael Wiseman of Hassell; brothers, Steven Michael Landis, Bruce Lee Landis, David Landis and Timothy Landis all of Hillsdale, MI and James Landis of Allen, MI; sister, Linda Keiser of Osseo, MI; grandchildren, Kennedy Dahlien.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
