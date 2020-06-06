Bonnie J. Phillips age 78 of Jerome passed away Thursday June 4th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 24th, 1942 in Jerome Michigan, the daughter of Walter & Doloris (Hardy) Sneary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David D. Phillips on April 4th, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents; sisters Arbutus (John) Daniels, Donna (Jack) Daniels, and brother Walter Sneary.
Bonnie married David D. Phillips on September 24, 1960. Bonnie is survived by 3 sons Dennis (Christine) of Jerome; Ray (Brenda) of Kansas; Darryl of Quincy, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, mother-in-law Betty Phillips and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was always busy and loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong and active member of the Jerome Methodist Church. She enjoyed fellowship and socializing and was a friend to everyone.
As she wished, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David D. Phillips on April 4th, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents; sisters Arbutus (John) Daniels, Donna (Jack) Daniels, and brother Walter Sneary.
Bonnie married David D. Phillips on September 24, 1960. Bonnie is survived by 3 sons Dennis (Christine) of Jerome; Ray (Brenda) of Kansas; Darryl of Quincy, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, mother-in-law Betty Phillips and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was always busy and loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong and active member of the Jerome Methodist Church. She enjoyed fellowship and socializing and was a friend to everyone.
As she wished, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.