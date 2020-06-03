Bonnie J. Walters, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Bonnie lived most of her life in Homer, Michigan, later spending time in Florida and then moving to Columbus, Ohio in 2018 to be closer to her family in her final years.
She was born November 10, 1938 in Westfield, New York to John W. and Geneva (Schmitz) Taylor. She graduated from Reading, Michigan high school in 1956 and later studied cosmetology at Riggs Beauty School, graduating in 1957, which lead to her early career as a stylist (and picking the hairstyle she'd keep the majority of her adult life).
She married Frank Walters on December 8, 1979 in a small ceremony. In her second career, she was a bookkeeper at Litchfield Grain Company in Litchfield, Michigan for many years, assisting Frank with the family business, while keeping up her stylist skills by cutting her kids hair (whether they liked it or not). She was an avid bridge and euchre player and lover of card games in general.
She is survived by her beloved Frank, her four children from her prior marriage, Timothy (Debbie) Marsh of Portage, Michigan, Thomas (Diane) Marsh of La Grange, Kentucky, Jennifer (Molli Ulmer) Marsh of Toledo, Ohio, Judith (Tyson Crist) Marsh of Powell, Ohio, Margaret Walters of Atlanta, Georgia and Mylinda Walters of Marietta, Georgia. She was the proud grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and many beloved fur-grandbabies. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Delores Collins, and brother-in-law Wayne Collins, and is survived by three brothers, Allen (Nancy) Taylor of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, William Taylor of Graham, North Carolina, and Richard (Carol) Taylor of Lakeland, Florida.
Bonnie's wishes were for her ashes to be laid to rest next to the St. Joseph River running through the family farm in Homer, Michigan, where she lived for nearly 45 years. A small service for family will be held on June 13, 2020 to remember her life and to fulfill her final wishes. For those who knew her well, they know Bonnie struggled the majority of her adult life. In leaving this earth we hope that Bonnie's spirit finds peace and relief from the physical and mental pain that she carried through this life. Those wishing to remember Bonnie are encouraged to donate to an organization of their choice supporting mental health and wellness such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.org).
Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.