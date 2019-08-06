|
Bradley Michael Martin, age 22 years, of Jonesville, formerly of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born on September 23, 1996, in Corona Hills, CA, the son of Arthur F. and Tonya K. (Jones) Martin. Bradley graduated from Mohave High School in Arizona. He married Jesicca Lynne Stockman on March 29, 2019, in Hillsdale. She survives. Bradley worked at Hi-Lex in Hudson and then Taco Bell in Hillsdale. He loved bonfires, fishing, video games, playing zombies with Paul and Isaiah, cookouts and playing cornhole with family and friends and his beloved children. Bradley had a big heart as he got great joy helping others. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving besides his wife, Jesicca are their children, Nevaeh Martin, Greyson Stockman, Azrael Stockman and one on the way, his parents, Tonya (David) Bernath of Hudson, Arthur (Kim) Martin of Arizona, maternal grandparents, Gary and Karla Jones of Clayton and Babette Reynolds of Hudson, paternal grandparents, Ron (Carol) O'Kinga of Arizona, brothers and sisters, Brittany Catron of Washington, Arthur (Cassandra) Martin, II, of Colorado, Jamee (Dillon) Smith of Hillsdale, Kyle Muller of Hudson, Jazmin Atwood of Washington, Hailey Martin of Arizona, step brother, Michael Bernath of Osseo, step sisters, Pamela Bernath of Waldron and Ashlynn Davidson of Arizona, special friends, Isaiah Wrinkle of Arizona and Zachary Akers of Hudson and numerous other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Larry Reynolds and paternal grandparents, Ken (Julia) Martin.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. and
2-4 P.M. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Cremation will follow.
Memorials in Bradley's name are suggested to the family. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019