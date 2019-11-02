|
Brandy Lynn Tuttle, 44 of Coldwater passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Coldwater with Pastor Bob Ward officiating. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Brandy was born June 16, 1975 to Mark and Janet (Rathbun) Williams in Tecumseh. She graduated high school and continued taking courses at Kellogg Community College. Brandy worked as a waitress in different restaurants before becoming the office manager for Tuttle Truck Service. On October 10, 2009, she married Larry Tuttle in Coldwater.
Brandy and Larry attended First Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing craft work, swimming and going to the beach. Brandy recently added going shopping with her son as a favorite thing to do. She will be remembered for being very friendly to everyone, always smiling, and loving to laugh. Brandy will be missed by many.
Brandy is survived by her husband Larry Tuttle of Coldwater; her son Wyatt Tuttle of Coldwater; her father Mark Williams of Jonesville; her step-children Daniel Tuttle of Quincy, Angie Tuttle of Tecumseh, and Matthew (Ashley) Tuttle of Duncan, SC; her brother Mark Williams, Jr. of Jackson; her grandson Cole Tuttle; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by mother, Janet Williams and all her grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019