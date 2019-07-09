|
Brian Lee Kiersey, age 59, of Memphis, Tennessee and formerly of Hillsdale, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was born July 19, 1959 in Jackson to Neil and Evalyn (Easler) Kiersey.
Brian graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1977 and he went on to earn his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Martin, Tennessee. He began his career in law enforcement serving seven years with the Troy, Tennessee Police Department and three years with the Obion County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department. Brian has currently been employed for 22 years as a Forensic Detective at the Collierville Police Department in Tennessee. He enjoyed teaching basic and advanced crime scene classes to numerous police agencies. Brian loved going antiquing, flipping houses, traveling and spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sisters, Kaylene Snyder of Coldwater and Paula (Randy) Stebelton of Hillsdale; two brothers, Randy (Judy Hamilton) Kiersey of Reading and Mark (Shirley) Kiersey of Hillsdale; and his brothers and sisters from the Troy, Obion County and Collierville Police Departments.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Brian Kiersey will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Al Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer or s. Please visitwww.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 9, 2019