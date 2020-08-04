1/
Bruce A. Moore
Bruce A. Moore, age 73, of Pittsford, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born October 27, 1946, to Lawrence C. and Helen L. (Shaffer) Moore. On March 27, 1971, he married Martha Huntley in Fayette, and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2004.

He attended and graduated from Waldron High School, and served his country in the United States Army. Bruce worked for 40 plus years at Essex Wire in Hillsdale, and then M & S Manufacturing in Hudson. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and John Deere tractors. His favorite pasttime was his family.

Surviving Bruce are sons, Randy, Ron, and Steve Morrison; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Moore and Gary (Sandy) Moore; sisters, Judy (Jim) Dunlap and Carolyn Grimm. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Storeholder; and a brother, Harry Moore.

According to Bruce's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Those planning a memorial contribution in Bruce's memory are asked to consider the Hillsdale Conservation District. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
