Bruce C. Rogers, age 76, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

A celebration of life for Bruce Rogers will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

