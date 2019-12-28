|
Bruce Eric Crandall, 59, of Jerome, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1960, in Hillsdale, to Vernon and Cleo (McClelland) Crandall.
He graduated from Pittsford High School and had worked in farming and construction. Bruce's passion was farming and he loved dogs and animals in general.
Bruce is survived by his father, Vernon (Gladys) Crandall of Hudson; a son, Brian (Jacki) Crandall of Howell; sisters Karen Shoemaker of Dewitt and Cheryl Modin of Northern Michigan; a brother, Keith (Laurie) Crandall of Adrian; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cleo Crandall.
A graveside service for Bruce E. Crandall will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019