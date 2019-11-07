|
Byard S. McClellan, 86, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born October 14, 1933 in Reading to Alfred & Effie (Shaver) McClellan. Byard was married December 27, 1959 to Freda Nichols and she survives.
Byard was a machinist, tool & die maker and a farmer. He retired from Rack & Pinion in North Adams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country during the Korean Conflict. Byard had formerly attended the Cambria Baptist Church.
Surviving besides his wife Freda of nearly 60 years are four children, Gene McClellan of Hillsdale, Dean (Lisa) McClellan of Fenton, Bradley (Shelly) McClellan of Howell and Janet (Kore) Stuck of Hillsdale; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Phyllis Engle of Battle Creek, Gerold (Becky) McClellan of Hillsdale and Harlen (Marcia) McClellan of Bloomington, IN.
Byard was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Cambria Cemetery # 2 with Pastor Don Harkey officiating. There will be no visitation or calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Byard McClellan. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019