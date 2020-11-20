1/1
Camillia McOscar
1944 - 2020
Camillia McOscar, age 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born on September 15, 1944, in Haleyville, Ala., to Tommy and Fannie Jenkins. Camillia married Don McOscar on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
Camillia graduated from Adrian High School and went on to work and retire from Fairway Products in Hillsdale. She enjoyed taking long drives, watching her grandkids play sports, reading and traveling.
Camillia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don; two sons, Rich (Angie) McOscar of Coldwater and Andy (Jan) McOscar of Pittsford; four grandchildren, Katie (Pablo) Frias, Justin Fish, Chad McOscar and Drew (Brittany) McOscar; and three great-grandchildren, Luke, Mason and Caleb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ramona and Inez; and a brother, Raymond.
There will be no services for Camillia McOscar at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Hundred Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
