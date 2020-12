Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl B. Holmgren, Jr., 80, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born December 20, 1939 in Battle Creek to Carl and Mary (Farlay) Holmgren, Sr. He married Barbara Boright on October 21, 2006 and she survives.



There will be no services or calling hours for Carl Holmgren, Jr. at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store