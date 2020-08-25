1/1
Carl J. Daglow
Carl John Daglow, 85, of Camden, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on October 3, 1934 in Reading to Clarence Carl and Lena May (Finkbiner) Daglow. Carl Married Mary Jane Patterson on March 20, 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2012. He later married Sharon Person Mann on November 22, 2014 and she preceded him in death in 2018.

Carl was a retired farmer and worked at Essex Wire in Hillsdale for 28 years. He also was the owner of the Cambria feed mill. Carl enjoyed spending time remodeling houses and after retiring, you could always find him in his yard where he took great pride. Carl collected John Deere tractors but his biggest joys were his family and friends. Friends loved to come over and play cards and enjoy a slice of homemade pie. Carl will be sadly missed by all who knew him for his smile, his laugh and his kind words.

Carl is survived by his children, Ronald (Diane Beckman) Daglow of Quincy, Dennis (Lynette) Daglow of Camden, Timothy Daglow of Camden, Eric (Corinna) Mann of Camden, Larry (Pam) Mackey of Frontier, Julie (Scott) Keathley of Camden, Beverly Hicksenhiser (Casey); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Maxine Shook of Fremont, IN. A special thanks to his grandchildren, Jessica Hickman and Felix and Nicole Daglow, for their loving care during his illness.

In addition to his two wives, Mary and Sharon, Carl was preceded in death by one son, Gary Daglow; two brothers, Melvin and Clark Daglow and one grandson, Michael Daglow.

A graveside service for Carl John Daglow will take place Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Cambria Cemetery #2 with Reverend Don Harkey officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-12 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
