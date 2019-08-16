|
Carl "John" Haskell, of Jonesville, Michigan, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Hillsdale County.
He was born May 4, 1937 in Moscow, Michigan, the son of Jack and Yvonne (Lee) Haskell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rachael Haskell in 2017; one sister, Joy Johnson and his beloved dog, "Patches". He is survived by one daughter, Rachel (Gerald) Smith of Jonesville; one son, Scott (Michelle) Haskell of Jonesville; six grandchildren, Michael, Alexandria, Garett, Zachary, Wyatt and Andrew and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John graduated from North Adams High School in 1955 and he married Rachael (Hensler) in 1960. He was Co-Owner of the Haskell Oil Company and also owned the service station on the corner of Hillsdale and Division Street, which they sold in 1976. Following that sale he and Rachael owned and operated R. J. Upholstery and Antiques, and he also worked as a Realtor for Hillsdale Properties.
At his request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Carl "John" Haskell will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019