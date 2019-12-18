|
|
Carlene Louise Patterson, age 84, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully after a long illness with cancer, at the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born August 8, 1935 in Hillsdale. Carlene was married November 1, 1953 to Roland Patterson.
Carlene was a lifelong resident of the area and retired as Food Service Manager from the Hillsdale Community Schools. She was a member of the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and picnics, but her favorite activity was being with and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.
Surviving besides her husband, Roland Patterson, of over 66 years are her children, Denise (Patrick) Nivison of Hillsdale and Steven (Denise) Patterson of Holland, MI; her brother, Marvin (Elaine) Rich of Hillsdale; and grandchildren, Don (Shelly) VanArsdalen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Darin (Katie) VanArsdalen of Royersford, PA, Lynn (Jason) Zollinger of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Rachael (Brian) McCormick of Lansing, MI; step-grandchildren, Nina Kirk of Coldwater and Amber (Iley) Marcum of Hillsdale; 16 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Carlene was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Margaret (Gebhardt) Rich.
Funeral services for Carlene Patterson will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Rob McPherson officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyllis Cemetery in Cambria Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 11:00 AM until services at noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility or the First United Methodist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019