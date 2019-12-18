Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene L. Patterson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene L. Patterson Obituary
Carlene Louise Patterson, age 84, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully after a long illness with cancer, at the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born August 8, 1935 in Hillsdale. Carlene was married November 1, 1953 to Roland Patterson.

Carlene was a lifelong resident of the area and retired as Food Service Manager from the Hillsdale Community Schools. She was a member of the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and picnics, but her favorite activity was being with and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.

Surviving besides her husband, Roland Patterson, of over 66 years are her children, Denise (Patrick) Nivison of Hillsdale and Steven (Denise) Patterson of Holland, MI; her brother, Marvin (Elaine) Rich of Hillsdale; and grandchildren, Don (Shelly) VanArsdalen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Darin (Katie) VanArsdalen of Royersford, PA, Lynn (Jason) Zollinger of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Rachael (Brian) McCormick of Lansing, MI; step-grandchildren, Nina Kirk of Coldwater and Amber (Iley) Marcum of Hillsdale; 16 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Carlene was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Margaret (Gebhardt) Rich.

Funeral services for Carlene Patterson will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Rob McPherson officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyllis Cemetery in Cambria Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 11:00 AM until services at noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility or the First United Methodist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -