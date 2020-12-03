Carol Ann Hollenbaugh, of Jonesville, Michigan, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born November 10, 1942 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Alfred and Hazel (Sweet) VanFleet.
She is survived by her husband, George "Dan" Hollenbaugh; five children, Randy Bailey of Jackson, Regena Norman of Jonesville, Robin (Ron) Miller of Jackson, Roger (Tammy) Bailey of Jackson and RuthAnn (Danny) Helton of Jackson; three step-children, Bryan (Joyce) Hollenbaugh of Gaylord, Tamara (Chris) Magda of Jonesville and Kimberly Zimmerman of Riga; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joe VanFleet of Rives Junction, Dennis VanFleet of Flint and Lisa Fisher of Grand Blanc; several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Shirley Clark.
Mrs. Hollenbaugh attended Baptist Churches while growing up and where she lived. She had a lifelong passion for nursing and became a nurse late in life and enjoyed working and caring for the Geriatric population. Carol enjoyed traveling and was an avid sewer and reader and a very gifted quilter. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Carol Ann Hollenbaugh will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with Pastor Rod Walker officiating.
Those who wish to view the service are invited to do so by following this link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104747
Interment will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Munith. The family will receive friends for visitation, at the Hampton Funeral Home (4204 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, Michigan 49202), on Friday, from 3 – 7 P.M. Per Executive Orders in place, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face masks with social distancing will be required.
