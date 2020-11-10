Carol S. Haviland, 76, of Hillsdale, left this mortal coil on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan on May 15, 1944 to Herman and Selma (Wilber) DeFouw. Carol moved to Jonesville in the 1970's and to Hillsdale in the 1990's. She married Robert Haviland Sr. on June 20, 1999 and he survives.
Carol graduated from Muskegon High School in 1962 and from Michigan State University in 1969. Carol gifted this world with a profound compassion and warmth which spilled over into her 30 plus years as a special education teacher and Special Olympics
coach with Hillsdale Community Schools. Her passion for opening her home and heart served as a testament to her loving spirit and was a boon to countless members of the community. Despite her unassuming nature, her legacy will surely live on in the actions of those she touched, the community she served and the faith she lived through her service to the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. She was a spirited bridge and Bunco player, joyful bowler, adventurous world traveler, talented painter, meticulous scrap booker, avid puzzle solver and lover of the Michigan Lakeshore.
In her wake she leaves her adoring husband, Bob Haviland Sr.; three children; Benjamin (Kathy) Murphy of Frankfurt, Illinois, Rebecca (Chris) Wyse of Jackson and Maureen (Charles) Krueger of Big Rapids, two children by marriage; Robert (Sara) Haviland Jr. of Sylvania, Ohio and Melody (Eric) Verde of Fremont, Indiana; twenty grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Carol Haviland will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church, Gideons International or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences.