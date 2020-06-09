Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you. She was a such a loving person to our children.
Carola Ursula Thomas, age 57, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 26, 1963, to Carl and Hanna-Lore (Scheel) von Carlowitz.
Carola was a pre-school teacher. She was a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church.
She will be missed by her husband, Kevin Thomas; and her children, Galiena, Mason and Myles.
Following her wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, Fremont, Ind. Pastor Jeff Corder will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the family or Clear Lake Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.