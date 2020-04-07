|
|
Carolyn Lou Clingerman, 87, died peacefully in her sleep on April 4 at Drew's Place in Hillsdale, where she was a resident for nine years. Carolyn was born on August 16, 1932, in Hillsdale, to Homer and Louise Boman.
Carolyn lived in Reading, Michigan most of her life. She and her parents and younger brother Ron lived on East Street while growing up. She graduated from Reading High School in 1950. Later that same year, she married Dale Clingerman on October 1, 1950. They lived across the street from her parents on East Street until Dale and Carolyn moved into a new home they built together on East Michigan Street in the early 1970s.
Carolyn and Dale enjoyed 56 years of marriage together until Dale preceded her in death in 2007. They loved being at their lake cottage on Long Lake in the summers. They also enjoyed camping and riding three-wheelers and snowmobiles "up north" at their son Don's place near Grayling.
Carolyn was a homemaker and drove school bus for Reading Community Schools for 23 years from 1967 to 1990 – one of the first female bus drivers. She drove long enough to begin taking her two youngest granddaughters to school.
Carolyn was unfortunately diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1996 and moved to Drew's Place in 2011, when she was not able to safely remain at home.
Carolyn grew up in the Reading United Methodist Church just half a block from where she lived. She was very active in the church, sang in the choir, enjoyed Bible studies and cooked lots of Rotary dinners on Monday evenings.
Carolyn is survived by her 3 children: Stanley (Debbie) Clingerman of Hillsdale, Mary (Ollie).
Cole of Georgia, and Donald Clingerman of Grayling; her four grandchildren, Chad (Leah) Cole, Dana (Mark) Clark, Jackie (Bob) Hays, Jessica (Mike) Carey and 8 great-grand-children,Seth, Paige, Calvin, Wyatt, Katie, Claudia, Nora and a baby boy coming in July. Carolyn isalso survived by her brother, Ronald (Kaye) Boman and the wonderful staff at Drew's Place who so affectionately cared for her all these past years.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Dale and her parents, Homer and Louise Boman.
A memorial service to honor the life of Carolyn Clingerman will be held in the summer at Reading United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Reading United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the George White Chapel of Eagle Funeral Homes in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020