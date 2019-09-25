|
|
Carroll J. Cronk "CJ", 85, of Litchfield, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Ascension Borgess. He was born December 16, 1933 in Litchfield to Claude J. and Loa (Dolph) Cronk. CJ met his sweet heart Nellie (Kellicut) on the last day of 6th grade of country school at Todd Town and they later married on June 15, 1958.
CJ graduated from Litchfield High School in 1952. He started working at Union Steel until March of 1953 when he enlisted in the US Army and serve time in Tokyo in the medical division. When he returned home in 1955, CJ bought his 1st new car right off the assembly line. He worked at Olds Assembly plant in Lansing until 1956 and then went on to work at Federal Mogul as an IBM operator. CJ and Nellie then took over the farm from his father-in-law until retiring in 1997. CJ was proud of his farm machinery and his yard. He loved making bird houses and small yard ornaments. CJ and Nellie loved to spend time together traveling to seven different countries and to their cabin on the lake in the U.P..
Surviving besides his wife Nellie; brother-in-law, Dwight Olney of Quincy; several nieces and nephews.
CJ was preceded in death by his parents and two half sisters.
Funeral services for CJ Cronk will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Ken Pierpont officiating. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-8 P.M. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Litchfield Historical Society, South Litchfield Baptist Church, Litchfield Library, or to the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019