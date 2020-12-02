1/1
Catherine E Markel
1927 - 2020
Catherine Elizabeth Markel, age 93, of Waldron, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Country Living of Hillsdale II – Drews Place. She was born on March 14, 1927, in Kunkle, OH to George and Ivan (Brandeberry) Cook. On July 22, 1945, in Inkster, MI she married Lawrence Markel and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2003. Catherine had been employed by Spangler Candy Co. for 28 years retiring in 1985. Catherine was a member of Waldron Wesleyan Church and a life member of the Great Lakes Haflinger Association. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, and horses. She loved baking pies for local events and everyone in the community was always grateful for Catherine's famous "sugar cookies". Most of all, Catherine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Gary) Leininger of Pittsford, Dixie (Stephen) Ladd and Connie (Robert) Strong both of Gillette, WY; two sons, Donald Markel of Waldron and David (Betty) Markel of Bangor, MI; daughter-in-law, Carol Markel; sister-in-law, Iola (Wallace) Borton; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Robert Ort; 17 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents; and a son, Lance Cpl. Ronald Markel.

Visitation for Catherine will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Waldron Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Waldron Wesleyan Church with Rev. David Markel and Dr. Jason Leininger officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the building and face masks are required. Burial will be in Waldron Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Waldron Wesleyan Church or to Hillsdale Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Waldron Wesleyan Church
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Waldron Wesleyan Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Waldron Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
