Chan S Deigert


1953 - 2019
Chan S Deigert Obituary
Chan Stephen Deigert, 65, of Homer, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home.  He was born August 16, 1953 in Albion to Harvey and Virginia (Groth) Deigert, and they both survive.  Chan married Jan Okley on April 6, 1974 and she also survives.
 Chan graduated from Albion High School.  He worked on the family farm, Harvey & Sons in Albion and later retired from the Calhoun Foundry in Homer.  Chan loved bird hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
 Surviving besides his wife and parents are two children, Michael (Tenisha) Deigert and Victoria VanHorn, both of Homer;  grandchildren, Michaela Deigert, Seth Deigert and Olivia VanHorn, all of Homer;  and siblings, Jon (Nancy) Deigert of Pennsylvania, Tony Deigert of Marshall and Lisa (Jeff) Gremore of Albion.
 Chan was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Deigert. 
A celebration of life for Chan Deigert will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. at the home of Michael Diegert, 2182 28 Mile Rd., Homer, MI 49245.  Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. 
 Memorial contributions are suggested to Pheasants Forever or the Homer Athletic Boosters. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 6, 2019
