Charlene A. Tannehill, age 85, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born January 17, 1935 in Reading Township to Milton and Laura (Mote) Wiler. Charlene married Dorsey "Mike" Tannehill on March 17, 1957 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2014.
Charlene graduated from Reading High School in 1952. She drove school bus for Pittsford Schools for many years. Charlene was a faithful member of Liberty Bible Church in Pittsford. She enjoyed bowling, reading and spending time with her family.
Survivors include four children, Mitchell (Tena) Tannehill of Bronson, Darcey Morrison of Coldwater, Kimberly Tannehill of Sumner, Illinois and Melissa (Jim) Draper of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mitchell II, Bree, Amanda, Jessica, Megan and Nicole; 22 great-grandchildren and one sister, Jennie (Bob) Stroud of Las Vegas.
In addition to her husband, Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Lavenia, Ruth, Dorothy, Charlotte, Opal and Loretta and two brothers, Lawrence and Leon.
A visitation for Charlene Tannehill will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Bible Church or the Pittsford Library. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020