Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home
Hillsdale, MI
View Map

Charlene A Tannehill


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene A Tannehill Obituary
Charlene A. Tannehill, age 85, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born January 17, 1935 in Reading Township to Milton and Laura (Mote) Wiler. Charlene married Dorsey "Mike" Tannehill on March 17, 1957 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2014.

Charlene graduated from Reading High School in 1952. She drove school bus for Pittsford Schools for many years. Charlene was a faithful member of Liberty Bible Church in Pittsford. She enjoyed bowling, reading and spending time with her family.

Survivors include four children, Mitchell (Tena) Tannehill of Bronson, Darcey Morrison of Coldwater, Kimberly Tannehill of Sumner, Illinois and Melissa (Jim) Draper of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mitchell II, Bree, Amanda, Jessica, Megan and Nicole; 22 great-grandchildren and one sister, Jennie (Bob) Stroud of Las Vegas.

In addition to her husband, Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Lavenia, Ruth, Dorothy, Charlotte, Opal and Loretta and two brothers, Lawrence and Leon.

A visitation for Charlene Tannehill will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Bible Church or the Pittsford Library. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -