Charlene B. Brandeberry, age 87, of Adrian, and formerly of Waldron, died peacefully January 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee home in Adrian.
She was born April 7, 1932, to Edward O. and Helen (Gifford) Ackley, in Wright Township. She graduated from Waldron High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Doyle Brandeberry, on July 3, 1954, in Angola, Ind.
In addition to her husband, Charlene is survived by three children, Sue (Don) Gruber of Waldron, Patty (Bruce) Trausch of Adrian and Scott (Cassie) Brandeberry of West Jordan, Utah; six grandchildren, Kelly Severence, Andrew Gruber, Nicholas Trausch, Christopher Trausch, Rochelle Carter and Cameron Pedersen; and four great-granddaughters.
A private burial will taken place at a later date at Waldron Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lenawee for the outstanding care she received. Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020