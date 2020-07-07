Charlene Kathryn Belson of Osseo, Michigan passed away on July 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 22, 1942 in Sturgis, Michigan to William and Esther (Landfair) Hacker.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Kent Belson whom she married on January 2, 1959; her mother, Esther Hacker; three children, Timothy (Sheri) Belson, Richard (Denese) Belson, and Christopher Belson; four grandchildren, Amanda Belson, Jeremy Belson, Kala (Chris) Pierucki, William (Olivia) Belson; four great grandchildren, Skylar, Bryce, Kaydence, and Harper; one brother, Ron (Ruth) Hacker; and one brother-in-law, Charles (Janet) Belson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her Father, Bill Hacker and one grandson, Matthew Belson.
Charlene worked at Hinkle Grocery Store, Ames, Murphy Mart, and Wal-Mart. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting, reading romance novels, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles. She volunteered her time in the 4-H kitchen and at the Senior Center helping with VBS.
At her request cremation has taken place and there are no additional service scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Southern Care Hospice. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.