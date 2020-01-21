|
|
Charlene Marie Roberts 82, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1938. Charlene grew up in North Adams and attended North Adams Jerome School.
Charlene worked at Kids Korner and then retired, after working many years for the North Adams Community Memorial Library. She enjoyed reading books, bird watching, gardening and children's sporting events.
She is survived by a son, Kevin Roberts of Hillsdale, MI; a daughter, Kimberly Roberts of Hillsdale, MI; grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Dale Smith and one step-brother, Duane (Pat) Chase
She was preceded in passing by her parents; father, Henry Harter; mother, Dorothy Huston; step-father, Clarence Chase; one sister, Ruberta Smith and one brother, Charlie Harter.
At her request private interment has taken place at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. There will be a memorial service to honor her life at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Eric Sass officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020