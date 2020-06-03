Charles Alva Landers, age 60, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born July 18, 1959 in Hillsdale to Albert and Mildred (Bellefeuille) Landers.



In the interest of public health and safety, a memorial service for Charlie Landers will be held at a later date at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

