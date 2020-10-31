1/1
Charles A. Landers
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Alva Landers, age 60, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born July 18, 1959, in Hillsdale, to Albert and Mildred (Bellefeuille) Landers.
Charlie graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1979. He was formerly employed at DCA and Gampco in Hillsdale. Charlie also was the former owner of Hillsdale Roofing Company. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1979-1983. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming and mushroom hunting. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his significant other of ten years, Alana Kemmer of Osseo; his mother, Mildred Landers of Osseo; three children, Charles "Sonny" Landers Jr. of Osseo, Amanda (Chase) Briggs of Hudson and Michael Landers of Chicago; eight grandchildren; six siblings, Albert Landers of Osseo, Diane Burger of Osseo, Marcia (Dan) Kilbourne of Leondias, Michigan, Debbie (Gary) Allen of Mendon, Tom Landers of Hillsdale and Terry (Darrell) Price of Hudson and two step-children, Matthew Rosencrance of Hillsdale and Megan Kemmer of Sandusky, Ohio.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Albert Landers.
Memorial services for Charles Landers will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4 p.m., at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Chaplain Greg Grotbec officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, c/o Amanda Briggs. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved