Charles Alva Landers, age 60, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born July 18, 1959, in Hillsdale, to Albert and Mildred (Bellefeuille) Landers.
Charlie graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1979. He was formerly employed at DCA and Gampco in Hillsdale. Charlie also was the former owner of Hillsdale Roofing Company. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1979-1983. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming and mushroom hunting. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his significant other of ten years, Alana Kemmer of Osseo; his mother, Mildred Landers of Osseo; three children, Charles "Sonny" Landers Jr. of Osseo, Amanda (Chase) Briggs of Hudson and Michael Landers of Chicago; eight grandchildren; six siblings, Albert Landers of Osseo, Diane Burger of Osseo, Marcia (Dan) Kilbourne of Leondias, Michigan, Debbie (Gary) Allen of Mendon, Tom Landers of Hillsdale and Terry (Darrell) Price of Hudson and two step-children, Matthew Rosencrance of Hillsdale and Megan Kemmer of Sandusky, Ohio.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Albert Landers.
Memorial services for Charles Landers will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4 p.m., at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Chaplain Greg Grotbec officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, c/o Amanda Briggs. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
