Charles A. Wyatt, 62, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Chuck was born April 11, 1956 in Jackson, Mi to Charles & Claudia (Phelps) Ellis. He was married May 15, 1993 to Ruth Murray and she survives.
Chuck was veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and was a talented handyman around the house.
Surviving besides his wife Ruth are five children, Lisa & Keri Blank-Wyatt of Frontier, Aimee Wireman of Jackson, Destiney Wyatt of Hillsdale, Charles Jr and Johathan Wyatt, both of Hillsdale; four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; six siblings, Kathy (Bruce) McCabe, Kandy Turner, Kim Markham, Kerry Sue Wyatt, John (Sandy) Wyatt and Peter (Patricia) Wyatt. Chuck will also be missed by his sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, adopted father, Clint Wyatt in 1994, first wife, Nadella (Markham) Wyatt, daughter Cecelia Morgan, brother, Larry Browne and a granddaughter, Arica Wyatt.
Funeral services for Charles Wyatt will be Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Minister Patsy Murray officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday from 2-4 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Memorial contributions suggested to the family of Charles Wyatt.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019