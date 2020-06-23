Charles D. Mansfield, age 70, of Hudson, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.



According to Charles wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant.



Memorial contributions in honor of Charles can be made to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital or to the American Kidney Foundation. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhomecom.









