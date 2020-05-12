|
Charles K. Ludwick Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and member of the community of Sault Ste Marie, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in Petoskey, MI at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle of complications related to Agent Orange.
Chuck was born on March 27, 1946 to Florian and Dolores (Seiler) Ludwick. Raised on the family farm, the oldest of 7 brothers and 2 sisters, he graduated from Bronson High School in 1964, Chuck was drafted into the US Army in 1965 and served as a Radio Operator in a M.A.S.H unit in the 1st Infantry Division in the Vietnam War, earning a combat commendation medal for Meritorious Service under combat conditions. After returning from duty, he was accepted into the 72nd Recruit School of the Michigan State Police Academy and was stationed in Mount Pleasant, MI. Here, he met and married the love of his life, Victoria Cook, on May 9, 1970.
As a Michigan State Police Officer, Chuck served throughout the state in Mount Pleasant, Detroit, Manistique and Wakefield. He settled in Sault Ste. Marie where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant V and served as Post Commander, retiring in 1995. In 1977, Chuck took a leave of absence from the MSP to attend college at Michigan Technological University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Forestry, with a minor in Business. In 1990, Chuck's valor in the Line of Duty earned him the Bravery Award, and a vignette on the CBS TV series Top Cops which aired on May 2, 1991.
Charlie's life has been an example of Community Service. At his Wakefield post, he served on the city council and he later became the town mayor. After retirement, Charlie taught Crisis Intervention in the Criminal Justice program at Lake Superior State University. He volunteered with the Diane Peppler Resource Center and proudly donned his tights for many years at the Madrigal. He also dedicated his time performing mediation services for the Community Dispute Resolution Center.
Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicky, son Charles Jr. (Olga) of Warren, MI, and twins Matthew (Ruth) of Midland, MI and Rebecca (Toby) of Grand Haven, MI. Chuck and Vicky have 5 Granddaughters, Samantha, Erica, Monica, Helena & Miranda and 1 Grandson, Theo. He is also survived by brothers, Dan (Cheryl), Tom (Karen), Randy (Faith) and Rock and sisters, Tami and Kari, all of Bronson, MI. On his wife's side, he is survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy Cook of Shepard, MI, Helen Erickson of Austin, TX, and brother-in-law, Galen Tower of Fort Myers, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Butch and Ted Ludwick, sisters-in-law, Kathy Ludwick and Kay Tower and brothers-in-law Ronald Cook and Lance Erickson.
Per Chuck's wishes, he will be cremated with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020