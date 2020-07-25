Charles L. "Charlie" Burton of Jonesville passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was born Jan. 1, 1934, to Carl and Ethlyn Burton. Charlie graduated from Hillsdale High School in the class of 1952 before going on to spend 17 years at Allied Products and 27 years at Hillsdale Tool, before retiring at age 62. After retirement, Charlie spent 12 more years at Republic Waste Services in Quincy. He married Carol Ann Elliott on January 8, 1955. Charlie and Carol would remain happily married for over 65 years. A lifelong Michigan Wolverine fan, Charlie loved to play golf, go bowling, watch Western movies, and spend time with family and friends. Charlie was also a longtime member of the Jonesville Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Charlie is survived by his two children, Cimberly Loren of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chris (Amber) Burton of San Antonio as well as 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Keith) Buechler, Chase Loren, Chelsie (Josh) Martin, Dylan Loren, Connor Burton, and Tyler Grace Burton and 7 great-grandchildren, Grace, Lilian, Owen, Grayson, Chloe, Aaliyah and Kayden. Charlie also leaves behind his sister, Paula (Brian) Whitcomb; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, brother Pete and sister Joyce Lambright.
An outdoor memorial visitation for Charlie Burton will be held noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Private family interment will take place at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jonesville Athletic Boosters Association. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.